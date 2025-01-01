$22,117+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Forte
EX+ *SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS *BLUETOOTH * CAMERA *CRUISE
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
Used
51,000KM
VIN 3KPF34AD5PE576212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B4313
- Mileage 51,000 KM
Vehicle Description
** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** BAS KILOMÉTRAGE ** *EX+ *4 CYLINDRES *2.0L
TOIT OUVRANT
000KM **
** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH ** La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Forte-2023-id11970302.html
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
