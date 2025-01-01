Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** BAS KILOMÉTRAGE ** *EX+ *4 CYLINDRES *2.0L TOIT OUVRANT</p> <p>000KM ** ** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH ** La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays</p> <a href=https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Forte-2023-id11970302.html>https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Forte-2023-id11970302.html</a>

2023 Kia Forte

51,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,117

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Kia Forte

EX+ *SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS *BLUETOOTH * CAMERA *CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle
12266503

2023 Kia Forte

EX+ *SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS *BLUETOOTH * CAMERA *CRUISE

Location

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

Contact Seller

$22,117

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,000KM
VIN 3KPF34AD5PE576212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B4313
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** BAS KILOMÉTRAGE ** *EX+ *4 CYLINDRES *2.0L
TOIT OUVRANT


000KM **

** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH ** La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Forte-2023-id11970302.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

AWD
Hatchback
Mitsubishi
Commandes audio au volant
Mini
Caméra de recul
Sièges chauffants
LEXUS
Volant en cuir
Toyota
Buick
Dodge
Jeep
Ford
Chevrolet
GMC
Cadillac
Honda
Kia
Hyundai
Subaru
Suzuki
Audi
BMW
Chrysler
Fiat
Infiniti
Nissan
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Ram
Volkswagen
7 Passagers
HYBRIDE
la force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR vous offre plusieurs modes de financement
traditionnel
2ième et 3ième chance au crédit
redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus
compactes
sous-compactes
berline de luxe
fourgonette
mini-vus
quatres roues motrices
hybride branchable
électrique. Situé en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale à 10 minutes de Charlesbourg
lévis
rive sud
st-Nicolas
Beauport
St-Émile
L'ancienne-Lorette
cap-santé
Ste-Foy
Limoilou
Lac-Beauport
Neufchatel
Loretteville
CapRouge.Acura
Volvo.**INSPECTÉ ET GARANTI**
RÉTROVISEURS ÉLECTRIQUES CHAUFFANTS
AVERTISSEURS DE SORTIE DE VOIE
PHARES AUTOMATIQUES AU LED
AVERTISSEURS D'ANGLES MORTS ** GARANTIE JUSQU'AU 12 JANVIER 2028 OU 100

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia Val-Bélair

Used 2023 Kia Sportage EX A/C * AWD * CUIR * CARPLAY * CAMÉRA * for sale in Québec, QC
2023 Kia Sportage EX A/C * AWD * CUIR * CARPLAY * CAMÉRA * 38,111 KM $31,827 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE *SIEGES CHAUFFANTS *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH *CRUISE for sale in Québec, QC
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE *SIEGES CHAUFFANTS *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH *CRUISE 92,500 KM $20,617 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Express 2500 HD LT AWD *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH *CRUISE for sale in Québec, QC
2024 Chevrolet Express 2500 HD LT AWD *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH *CRUISE 14,563 KM $80,117 + tax & lic

Email Kia Val-Bélair

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia Val-Bélair

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

Call Dealer

1-581-705-XXXX

(click to show)

1-581-705-9117

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,117

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Val-Bélair

1-581-705-9117

Contact Seller
2023 Kia Forte