$20,717+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Forte
LX *A/C *CRUISE *CAMERA *CARPLAY *SIEGES CHAUFF
2023 Kia Forte
LX *A/C *CRUISE *CAMERA *CARPLAY *SIEGES CHAUFF
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$20,717
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bleu
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S4204A
- Mileage 42,033 KM
Vehicle Description
** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** EX * 2.0L * 147HP **
* VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES, PHARES AUTOMATIQUES, RÉTROVISEURS ÉLECTRIQUES ET CHAUFFANTS
* SIÈGES AVANT CHAUFFANTS, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, CARPLAY , A/C
* DÉGIVREUR DE VITRES ARRIÈRE, COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT, A/C. ** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **
** GARANTIE D'ORIGINE DU MANUFACTURIER JUSQU'AU : 21 JANVIER 2028 OU 100,000 KM **
** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH **La force KIA QUÉBEC a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays, la force KIA QUÉBEC vous offre plusieurs modes de financement, traditionnel, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus, compactes, sous-compactes, berline de luxe,fourgonette,hatchback,mini-vus,7 passagers, AWD, quatres roues motrices, hybride, hybride branchable, électrique. Situé en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale à 10 minutes de Charlesbourg,lévis,rive sud, st-Nicolas, Beauport,St-Émile,L'ancienne-Lorette,cap-santé,Ste-Foy, Limoilou,Lac-Beauport,Neufchatel,Loretteville,CapRouge.Acura,Audi,BMW,Buick,Cadillac,Chevrolet,Chrysler,Dodge,Fiat,Ford,GMC,Honda,Hyundai,Infiniti,Jeep,Kia,Lexus,Mazda,Mercedes-Benz,mini, Mitsubishi,Nissan,Ram,Subaru,Suzuki,Toyota,Volkswagen,Volvo.** INSPECTÉ ET GARANTI **
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
