** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** EX * 2.0L * 147HP ** * VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES, PHARES AUTOMATIQUES, RÉTROVISEURS ÉLECTRIQUES ET CHAUFFANTS * SIÈGES AVANT CHAUFFANTS, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, CARPLAY , A/C * DÉGIVREUR DE VITRES ARRIÈRE, COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT, A/C. ** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** ** GARANTIE DORIGINE DU MANUFACTURIER JUSQUAU : 21 JANVIER 2028 OU 100,000 KM ** ** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH **La force KIA QUÉBEC a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays, la force KIA QUÉBEC vous offre plusieurs modes de financement, traditionnel, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus, compactes, sous-compactes, berline de luxe,fourgonette,hatchback,mini-vus,7 passagers, AWD, quatres roues motrices, hybride, hybride branchable, électrique. Situé en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale à 10 minutes de Charlesbourg,lévis,rive sud, st-Nicolas, Beauport,St-Émile,Lancienne-Lorette,cap-santé,Ste-Foy, Limoilou,Lac-Beauport,Neufchatel,Loretteville,CapRouge.Acura,Audi,BMW,Buick,Cadillac,Chevrolet,Chrysler,Dodge,Fiat,Ford,GMC,Honda,Hyundai,Infiniti,Jeep,Kia,Lexus,Mazda,Mercedes-Benz,mini, Mitsubishi,Nissan,Ram,Subaru,Suzuki,Toyota,Volkswagen,Volvo.** INSPECTÉ ET GARANTI **

2023 Kia Forte

42,033 KM

$20,717

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Kia Forte

42,033 KM

$20,717

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Forte

LX *A/C *CRUISE *CAMERA *CARPLAY *SIEGES CHAUFF

13081220

2023 Kia Forte

LX *A/C *CRUISE *CAMERA *CARPLAY *SIEGES CHAUFF

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

$20,717

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,033KM
VIN 3KPF24AD1PE573097

  • Exterior Colour Bleu
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S4204A
  • Mileage 42,033 KM

** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** EX * 2.0L * 147HP **
* VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES, PHARES AUTOMATIQUES, RÉTROVISEURS ÉLECTRIQUES ET CHAUFFANTS
* SIÈGES AVANT CHAUFFANTS, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, CARPLAY , A/C
* DÉGIVREUR DE VITRES ARRIÈRE, COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT, A/C. ** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **
** GARANTIE D'ORIGINE DU MANUFACTURIER JUSQU'AU : 21 JANVIER 2028 OU 100,000 KM **

** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH **La force KIA QUÉBEC a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays, la force KIA QUÉBEC vous offre plusieurs modes de financement, traditionnel, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus, compactes, sous-compactes, berline de luxe,fourgonette,hatchback,mini-vus,7 passagers, AWD, quatres roues motrices, hybride, hybride branchable, électrique. Situé en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale à 10 minutes de Charlesbourg,lévis,rive sud, st-Nicolas, Beauport,St-Émile,L'ancienne-Lorette,cap-santé,Ste-Foy, Limoilou,Lac-Beauport,Neufchatel,Loretteville,CapRouge.Acura,Audi,BMW,Buick,Cadillac,Chevrolet,Chrysler,Dodge,Fiat,Ford,GMC,Honda,Hyundai,Infiniti,Jeep,Kia,Lexus,Mazda,Mercedes-Benz,mini, Mitsubishi,Nissan,Ram,Subaru,Suzuki,Toyota,Volkswagen,Volvo.** INSPECTÉ ET GARANTI **

Commandes audio au volant
Traction avant
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Contrôle de stabilité
Coussin gonflable conducteur
Vitres électriques
Transmission Automatique
Caméra de recul
Coussin gonflable passager
Direction assistée
Rétroviseurs électriques
Verrouillage automatique des portes
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Volant réglable
Volant en cuir
Surveillance de la pression des pneus
Sièges en tissu
Roues en acier
Sièges avant chauffants
CLIMATISATION AVANT
OUVERTURE À DISTANCE DU COFFRE
DÉGIVREUR DE VITRE ARRIÈRE
Accès au Coffre Arrière
Miroir de Courtoisie Éclairé Conducteur
Miroir de Courtoisie Éclairé Passager
Transmission à Double Embrayage
Intégration Bluetooth
Capteur de Présence Passager pour Coussin Gonflabl
Coussins Gonflable Latéraux
Coussins Gonflables Latéraux de Tête
Serrures de Sécurité Enfant
Système de Freinage Anti-blocage (ABS)
Transmission à Variation Continue (TVC)

Used 2023 Kia Forte LX *A/C *CRUISE *CAMERA *CARPLAY *SIEGES CHAUFF for sale in Québec, QC
2023 Kia Forte LX *A/C *CRUISE *CAMERA *CARPLAY *SIEGES CHAUFF 42,033 KM $20,717 + tax & lic

Kia Val-Bélair

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-XXXX

1-581-705-9117

$20,717

+ taxes & licensing>

Kia Val-Bélair

1-581-705-9117

2023 Kia Forte