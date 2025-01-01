$29,117+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Seltos
SX *TURBO *AWD *TOIT *SIÈGE VENTILÉ *CAMÉRA RECUL
2023 Kia Seltos
SX *TURBO *AWD *TOIT *SIÈGE VENTILÉ *CAMÉRA RECUL
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$29,117
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2191-R3857A
- Mileage 36,115 KM
Vehicle Description
** TRÈS PROPRE ** *TRACTION INTÉGRALE *MOTEUR TURBO *TOIT OUVRANT *SIÈGES VENTILÉS
*SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUES CHAUFFANTS AVANTS ET ARRIÈRES *VITRES TEINTÉES *PACK ÉCLAIRAGE AMBIANT *RÉTROVISEUR ÉLECTROCHROMATIQUE *CAMÉRA DE RECUL *DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE *DÉMARREUR BOUTON POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *CRUISE CONTROL *BLUETOOTH *GPS INTÉGRER *CARPLAY *AVERTISSEURS DE SORTIE DE VOIE *AVERTISSEURS D'ANGLES MORTS *PHARES AUTOMATIQUES AU LED *PHARES ANTIBROUILLARD *MIRROIRS CHAUFFANTS
**AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Seltos-2023-id11760964.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kia Val-Bélair
Email Kia Val-Bélair
Kia Val-Bélair
Call Dealer
1-581-705-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-581-705-9117