2023 Kia Sportage
EX *AWD *TOIT PANO *CAMÉRA *CARPLAY *SIÈGE CHAUFF
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bleu
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2191-B3350
- Mileage 35,752 KM
Vehicle Description
** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** BAS KILOMÉTRAGE ** *TOIT PANORAMIQUE OUVRANT *VITRES TEINTÉES *MIRROIRS CHAUFFANTS *CLIMATISATION BI-ZONE *SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUE EN CUIR CHAUFFANTS *CAMÉRA DE RECUL *DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE *DÉMARREUR POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *GPS INTÉGRÉ *CRUISE CONTROL *BLUETOOTH *AVERTISSEURS DE SORTIE DE VOIE ET D'ANGLES MORTS ** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH ** La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
