Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** BAS KILOMÉTRAGE ** *TOIT PANORAMIQUE OUVRANT *VITRES TEINTÉES *MIRROIRS CHAUFFANTS *CLIMATISATION BI-ZONE *SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUE EN CUIR CHAUFFANTS *CAMÉRA DE RECUL *DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE *DÉMARREUR POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *GPS INTÉGRÉ *CRUISE CONTROL *BLUETOOTH *AVERTISSEURS DE SORTIE DE VOIE ET DANGLES MORTS ** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH ** La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays</p> <a href=https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2023-id11739131.html>https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2023-id11739131.html</a>

2023 Kia Sportage

35,752 KM

Details Description Features

$32,617

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Kia Sportage

EX *AWD *TOIT PANO *CAMÉRA *CARPLAY *SIÈGE CHAUFF

Watch This Vehicle
12090610

2023 Kia Sportage

EX *AWD *TOIT PANO *CAMÉRA *CARPLAY *SIÈGE CHAUFF

Location

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

Contact Seller

$32,617

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,752KM
VIN KNDPVCAF2P7098714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bleu
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2191-B3350
  • Mileage 35,752 KM

Vehicle Description

** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** BAS KILOMÉTRAGE ** *TOIT PANORAMIQUE OUVRANT *VITRES TEINTÉES *MIRROIRS CHAUFFANTS *CLIMATISATION BI-ZONE *SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUE EN CUIR CHAUFFANTS *CAMÉRA DE RECUL *DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE *DÉMARREUR POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *GPS INTÉGRÉ *CRUISE CONTROL *BLUETOOTH *AVERTISSEURS DE SORTIE DE VOIE ET D'ANGLES MORTS ** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH ** La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2023-id11739131.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Hatchback
Mitsubishi
Mini
LEXUS
Toyota
Buick
Dodge
Jeep
Ford
Chevrolet
GMC
Cadillac
Honda
Kia
Hyundai
Subaru
Suzuki
Audi
BMW
Chrysler
Fiat
Infiniti
Nissan
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Ram
Volkswagen
7 Passagers
HYBRIDE
la force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR vous offre plusieurs modes de financement
traditionnel
2ième et 3ième chance au crédit
redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus
compactes
sous-compactes
berline de luxe
fourgonette
mini-vus
quatres roues motrices
hybride branchable
électrique. Situé en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale à 10 minutes de Charlesbourg
lévis
rive sud
st-Nicolas
Beauport
St-Émile
L'ancienne-Lorette
cap-santé
Ste-Foy
Limoilou
Lac-Beauport
Neufchatel
Loretteville
CapRouge.Acura
Volvo.**INSPECTÉ ET GARANTI**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia Val-Bélair

Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze PREMIER *CAMÉRA RECUL *SIÈGE CHAUFFANT *BLUETOOTH for sale in Québec, QC
2016 Chevrolet Cruze PREMIER *CAMÉRA RECUL *SIÈGE CHAUFFANT *BLUETOOTH 106,697 KM $12,417 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage EX *AWD *TOIT PANO *CAMÉRA *CARPLAY *SIÈGE CHAUFF for sale in Québec, QC
2023 Kia Sportage EX *AWD *TOIT PANO *CAMÉRA *CARPLAY *SIÈGE CHAUFF 35,752 KM $32,617 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L LAREDO 4X4 *CAMÉRA RECUL *BI-ZONE *SIÈGE CHAUFFANT for sale in Québec, QC
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L LAREDO 4X4 *CAMÉRA RECUL *BI-ZONE *SIÈGE CHAUFFANT 51,336 KM $39,617 + tax & lic

Email Kia Val-Bélair

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia Val-Bélair

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

Call Dealer

1-581-705-XXXX

(click to show)

1-581-705-9117

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,617

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Val-Bélair

1-581-705-9117

Contact Seller
2023 Kia Sportage