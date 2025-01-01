$47,098+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Telluride
SX Limited *AWD *CUIR *TOIT *GPS *A/C *BIZONE
Location
Kia Québec
855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7
1-844-579-0149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacial White Pearl (GWP)
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # S6919A
- Mileage 40,200 KM
Vehicle Description
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *SX LIMITED *AWD *V6 3.8L *291 HP *7 PASSAGERS *CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE DE 5000 LBS *SIÈGES EN CUIR *TOIT OUVRANT *SYSTÈME DE NAVIGATION *SYSTÈME AUDIO HARMAN/KARDON
CLÉ INTELLIGENTE *GARANTI 2028-06-08 OU 100 000 KM **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH ** A VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec
Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline
vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com
https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Telluride-2023-id11834092.html
