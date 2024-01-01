Menu
*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *ÉCRAN TACTILE *CAMERA DE RECUL *DÉMARRAGE À BOUTON POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *AVERTISSEMENT DES ANGLES MORTS *CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT

À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays

2023 Nissan Sentra

29,648 KM

$26,117

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Sentra

SV *A/C *CRUISE *CAMERA *ANGLE MORT *SIEGE CHAUFF.

2023 Nissan Sentra

SV *A/C *CRUISE *CAMERA *ANGLE MORT *SIEGE CHAUFF.

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

$26,117

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,648KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV7PY252688

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H3120
  • Mileage 29,648 KM

*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *ÉCRAN TACTILE *CAMERA DE RECUL *DÉMARRAGE À BOUTON POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *AVERTISSEMENT DES ANGLES MORTS *CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT


À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Nissan-Sentra-2023-id11254163.html

Kia Val-Bélair

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-XXXX

1-581-705-9117

$26,117

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Val-Bélair

1-581-705-9117

2023 Nissan Sentra