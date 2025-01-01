$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Telluride
EX *AWD *V6 *7 PASSAGERS
2024 Kia Telluride
EX *AWD *V6 *7 PASSAGERS
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bleu
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2191-R4366
- Mileage 100 KM
Vehicle Description
** VÉHICULE NEUF ** *V6 *AWD *7 PASSAGERS *VITRES TEINTÉES *TOIT OUVRANT *GPS INTÉGRER *HAYON ÉLECTRIQUE *CLIMATISATION BI-ZONE *SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUES EN CUIR CHAUFFANTS *CAMÉRA DE RECUL *DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE *DÉMARREUR BOUTON POUSSOIR *BLUETOOTH *CRUISE CONTROL *AVERTISSEUR DE SORTIE DE VOIE *AVERTISSEUR D'ANGLES MORTS *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *MIRROIRS ESCAMOTABLES ÉLECTRIQUES ET CHAUFFANTS *PHARES AUTOMATIQUES AU LED *PHARES ANTIBROUILLARDS
GARANTIE D'ORIGINE DU MANUFACTURIER : 5 ANS OU 100
000KM
NIV : 5XYP3DGC9RG558885
**AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Telluride-2024-id11764414.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kia Val-Bélair
Email Kia Val-Bélair
Kia Val-Bélair
Call Dealer
1-581-705-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-581-705-9117