Chevrolet Volt 2015: Sièges chauffants, Régulateur de vitesse, Onstar, Bluetooth et beaucoup plus! Appelez-nous et prenez rendez-vous d'avance par téléphone afin que nous puissions préparer cette voiture pour vous! Que ce soit pour un essai routier ou simplement pour consulter notre inventaire ! Bourgeois Chevrolet, Visionnaires depuis 1964. Achetez en toute confiance ; ce véhicule est livré avec un rapport d'historique de véhicule Carfax .Tous les prix et informations sont sujets à changement sans préavis et doivent être vérifiés directement auprès de Bourgeois Chevrolet pour plus de précision



2015 Chevrolet Volt: Heated seats, Cruise control, Onstar, Bluetooth, USB port and much more! Call and make an appointment ahead of time so that we can prepare this car for you! Whether it's for a road test, or simply to check our inventory! Bourgeois Chevrolet, Visionaries since 1964. Buy with confidence; this vehicle comes with a Carfax vehicle history report. All prices and information are subject to change without notice and must be verified directly with Bourgeois Chevrolet for accuracy.

Media / Nav / Comm On Star

Additional Features Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Ordinateur de bord

Climatiseur automatique

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Démarrage sans clé

Rétroviseurs électriques

Volant ajustable

Démarreur à distance

Télédéverrouillage

Sièges chauffants

Roues en alliage d'aluminium

