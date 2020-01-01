Menu
2015 Chevrolet Volt

*** 0L/100KM, dém. à distance, sièges chauffants *

2015 Chevrolet Volt

*** 0L/100KM, dém. à distance, sièges chauffants *

Location

Bourgeois Chevrolet

3502 Queen, Rawdon, QC J0K 1S0

450-834-2585

$16,894

+ taxes & licensing

  • 107,932KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4414887
  • Stock #: 191362A
  • VIN: 1G1RA6E41FU136117
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Chevrolet Volt 2015: Sièges chauffants, Régulateur de vitesse, Onstar, Bluetooth et beaucoup plus! Appelez-nous et prenez rendez-vous d'avance par téléphone afin que nous puissions préparer cette voiture pour vous! Que ce soit pour un essai routier ou simplement pour consulter notre inventaire ! Bourgeois Chevrolet, Visionnaires depuis 1964. Achetez en toute confiance ; ce véhicule est livré avec un rapport d'historique de véhicule Carfax .Tous les prix et informations sont sujets à changement sans préavis et doivent être vérifiés directement auprès de Bourgeois Chevrolet pour plus de précision

2015 Chevrolet Volt: Heated seats, Cruise control, Onstar, Bluetooth, USB port and much more! Call and make an appointment ahead of time so that we can prepare this car for you! Whether it's for a road test, or simply to check our inventory! Bourgeois Chevrolet, Visionaries since 1964. Buy with confidence; this vehicle comes with a Carfax vehicle history report. All prices and information are subject to change without notice and must be verified directly with Bourgeois Chevrolet for accuracy.
Media / Nav / Comm
  • On Star
Additional Features
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Volant ajustable
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

