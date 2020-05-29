2010 Buick LaCrosse

+ taxes & licensing
BAS KILOMETRAGE, BLUETOOTH, COMMANDES AU VOLANT, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS,AIR CLIMATISÉ, MAGS, Kia Repentigny, le meilleur rapport qualité/prix ! Sans Frais Supplémentaires ! Sans Frais Cachés ! Multitude d'options de financement ! Nos véhicules d'occasions sont sélectionnés avec soin et proviennent de particuliers. Nos véhicules sont minutieusement inspectés en 135 points, et reconditionnées par nos techniciens certifiés KIA Rapport CarProof et kilomètrage certifiée Transparence des conseillers Transactions sans pression NOUS ACCEPTONS TOUT LES TYPES DE VÉHICULES D'ÉCHANGE AU MEILLEUR PRIX ! Appelez maintenant (450) 657-1031 EXT 2 (VÉHICULES D'OCCASION) ou venez nous voir au 801 Notre-Dame a Repentigny pour nous permettre de vous offrir un service à la clientèle d'excellence. Mechanical & Cosmetic Reconditioning Many finance options available Vehicle History Report All trades welcome Experienced and professional team Transparency of transactions No Extra Charges! No Hidden Fees! No pressure or gimmicks ! Please give us a call if you need any info we will be happy to answer all your questions Come and see us at 801 rue Notre-Dame, Repentigny exit Valmont from hwy 40
