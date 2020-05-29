Menu
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Repentigny

450-657-1031

2010 Buick LaCrosse

2010 Buick LaCrosse

4dr Sdn CXL CUIR - BAS KM !!! - EXCEPTIONNEL

2010 Buick LaCrosse

4dr Sdn CXL CUIR - BAS KM !!! - EXCEPTIONNEL

Location

Kia Repentigny

801, Notre-Dame, Repentigny, QC J5Y 1B6

450-657-1031

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,435KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5111183
  • Stock #: l-3196A
  • VIN: 1g4gk5egxaf240730
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.kiarepentigny.com/occasion/Buick-LaCrosse-2010-id7780564.html

BAS KILOMETRAGE, BLUETOOTH, COMMANDES AU VOLANT, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS,AIR CLIMATISÉ, MAGS, Kia Repentigny, le meilleur rapport qualité/prix ! Sans Frais Supplémentaires ! Sans Frais Cachés ! Multitude d'options de financement ! Nos véhicules d'occasions sont sélectionnés avec soin et proviennent de particuliers. Nos véhicules sont minutieusement inspectés en 135 points, et reconditionnées par nos techniciens certifiés KIA Rapport CarProof et kilomètrage certifiée Transparence des conseillers Transactions sans pression NOUS ACCEPTONS TOUT LES TYPES DE VÉHICULES D'ÉCHANGE AU MEILLEUR PRIX ! Appelez maintenant (450) 657-1031 EXT 2 (VÉHICULES D'OCCASION) ou venez nous voir au 801 Notre-Dame a Repentigny pour nous permettre de vous offrir un service à la clientèle d'excellence. Mechanical & Cosmetic Reconditioning Many finance options available Vehicle History Report All trades welcome Experienced and professional team Transparency of transactions No Extra Charges! No Hidden Fees! No pressure or gimmicks ! Please give us a call if you need any info we will be happy to answer all your questions Come and see us at 801 rue Notre-Dame, Repentigny exit Valmont from hwy 40
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Volant ajustable
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges électriques
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia Repentigny

Kia Repentigny

801, Notre-Dame, Repentigny, QC J5Y 1B6

