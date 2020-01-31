Menu
2016 Audi Q3

quattro 4dr 2.0T Komfort Cuir Toit Pano 8 Pneus

2016 Audi Q3

quattro 4dr 2.0T Komfort Cuir Toit Pano 8 Pneus

Mazda Repentigny

839, rue Notre-Dame, Repentigny, QC J5Y 1C4

450-654-7111

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,472KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4647993
  • Stock #: Z-1237
  • VIN: wa1efcfs7gr018123
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Brun
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
- Modele Komfort - Cuir - Toit Panoramique - Sieges chauffants - Bluetooth - Roues Alliage
- Quattro
- Hayon Électrique-
- Komfort - Leather - Pano Sunroof - Heated FRT Seats - Bluetooth - 4WD - Alloys Wheels - Power Tailgate
- No Hidden Fees
- Come and see us at 829 Notre-Dame St. in Repentigny , Qc , Highway 40 East, Exit (100) Valmont , and turn right towards Notre-Dame
- Open Monday to Saturday
Additional Features
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Freins à disque
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Coussins gonflables doubles
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Toit panoramique
  • Console à l'avant
  • Phares halogènes
  • Intérieur Similicuir
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Transmission intégrale

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

