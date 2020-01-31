2016 Mazda CX-3

https://promos.mazdarepentigny.com/occasion/Mazda-CX3-2016-id7680277.html



-Modele GS FWD - Mags - Camera - Sieges Av. Chauffants - Camera de Recul - Bluetooth - Appuie-Bras Central

- Jamais Accidenté

- Alloys Wheels - Back-up Camera - Heated Frt Seats - Centre Armrest - Bluetooth - No Accident

- No Hidden Fees

- Come and see us at 829 Notre-Dame St. in Repentigny , Qc , Highway 40 East, Exit (100) Valmont , and turn right towards Notre-Dame

- Open Monday to Saturday

Additional Features Radio AM/FM

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Miroirs chauffants

Climatisation

Phares automatiques

Contrôle de stabilité

Vitres électriques

Caméra de recul

Freins à disque

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Contrôle de traction

Odomètre journalier

Miroirs électriques

Appuie-bras central

Lampes de lecture arrière

Rétroviseurs

Servo-direction

Servo-freins

Siège arrière pliant

Sièges chauffants

Sièges inclinables

Console à l'avant

Phares halogènes

Intérieur Tissus

Roues en alliage d'aluminium

