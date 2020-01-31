Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

FWD 4dr GS - Camera - Sieges Av. Chauffants - Cell

2016 Mazda CX-3

FWD 4dr GS - Camera - Sieges Av. Chauffants - Cell

Mazda Repentigny

839, rue Notre-Dame, Repentigny, QC J5Y 1C4

450-654-7111

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,967KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4647996
  • Stock #: A-3854
  • VIN: jm1dkdc74g0131972
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://promos.mazdarepentigny.com/occasion/Mazda-CX3-2016-id7680277.html

-Modele GS FWD - Mags - Camera - Sieges Av. Chauffants - Camera de Recul - Bluetooth - Appuie-Bras Central
- Jamais Accidenté
- Alloys Wheels - Back-up Camera - Heated Frt Seats - Centre Armrest - Bluetooth - No Accident
- No Hidden Fees
- Come and see us at 829 Notre-Dame St. in Repentigny , Qc , Highway 40 East, Exit (100) Valmont , and turn right towards Notre-Dame
- Open Monday to Saturday
Additional Features
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Freins à disque
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Phares halogènes
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

