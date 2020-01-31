2016 Mazda MAZDA3

839, rue Notre-Dame, Repentigny, QC J5Y 1C4
450-654-7111
+ taxes & licensing
https://promos.mazdarepentigny.com/occasion/Mazda-3-2016-id7623340.html
- Seulement 40783 km !!! - Air Climatisé - Camera de Recul - Bluetooth - Écran central - Bouton-Poussoir - Groupe Électrique Complet
- Jamais Accidenté
- 1 Seul Proprio
-Only 40783 km !!! - A/C - Back-up Camera - Bluetooth - Centre Screen - Push-Start - Power Group
- No Hidden Fees
- Come and see us at 829 Notre-Dame St. in Repentigny , Qc , Highway 40 East, Exit (100) Valmont , and turn right towards Notre-Dame
- Open Monday to Saturday
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
839, rue Notre-Dame, Repentigny, QC J5Y 1C4