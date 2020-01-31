Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX Seulement 40783 km !!!

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX Seulement 40783 km !!!

Mazda Repentigny

839, rue Notre-Dame, Repentigny, QC J5Y 1C4

450-654-7111

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,783KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4648008
  • Stock #: A-3823
  • VIN: 3mzbm1u78gm262704
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://promos.mazdarepentigny.com/occasion/Mazda-3-2016-id7623340.html

- Seulement 40783 km !!! - Air Climatisé - Camera de Recul - Bluetooth - Écran central - Bouton-Poussoir - Groupe Électrique Complet
- Jamais Accidenté
- 1 Seul Proprio
-Only 40783 km !!! - A/C - Back-up Camera - Bluetooth - Centre Screen - Push-Start - Power Group
- No Hidden Fees
- Come and see us at 829 Notre-Dame St. in Repentigny , Qc , Highway 40 East, Exit (100) Valmont , and turn right towards Notre-Dame
- Open Monday to Saturday
Additional Features
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Caméra de recul
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Servo-freins
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Phares halogènes
  • Enjoliveurs
  • Intérieur Tissus

