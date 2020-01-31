Menu
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4dr Auto Highline - Cuir - Toit Pano

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4dr Auto Highline - Cuir - Toit Pano

Location

Mazda Repentigny

839, rue Notre-Dame, Repentigny, QC J5Y 1C4

450-654-7111

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,738KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4648005
  • Stock #: Z-1238
  • VIN: WVGJV7AXXGW097771
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Brun
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
- Modele Highline - Cuir - Toit Panoramique - Bouton-Poussoir - Camera de Recul - Bluetooth - Traction Intégrale
- Highline Model - Leather - Pano Sunroof - Push-Start - All Weel Drive - Bluetooth - Brown Interior
- No Hidden Fees
- Come and see us at 829 Notre-Dame St. in Repentigny , Qc , Highway 40 East, Exit (100) Valmont , and turn right towards Notre-Dame
- Open Monday to Saturday
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Freins à disque
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Volant ajustable
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège mémoire
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Coussins gonflables doubles
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges électriques
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Régulateur de température
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Toit panoramique
  • Console à l'avant
  • Phares halogènes
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

