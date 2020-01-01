Menu
2011 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2011 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Les Entreprises Steeve Duguay

262, rue Temiscouata, Rivière-Du-Loup, QC G5R 2Y5

418-863-4729

  1. 4418991
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,035KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4418991
  • Stock #: 11ELA1659
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE5BH041659
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
HYUNDAI ELANTRA 2011 GL, PNEUS HIVER COMME NEUF, EXCELLENTE CONDITION, ANCIEN PROPRIÉTAIRE DE LA RÉGION, TRÈS BAS KILOMÉTRAGE, RAPPORT CARPROOF DISPONIBLE SUR DEMANDE.
Additional Features
Les Entreprises Steeve Duguay

Les Entreprises Steeve Duguay

262, rue Temiscouata, Rivière-Du-Loup, QC G5R 2Y5

