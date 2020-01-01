2011 Hyundai Elantra

262, rue Temiscouata, Rivière-Du-Loup, QC G5R 2Y5
418-863-4729
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra-c7651332.html
HYUNDAI ELANTRA 2011 GL, PNEUS HIVER COMME NEUF, EXCELLENTE CONDITION, ANCIEN PROPRIÉTAIRE DE LA RÉGION, TRÈS BAS KILOMÉTRAGE, RAPPORT CARPROOF DISPONIBLE SUR DEMANDE.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
262, rue Temiscouata, Rivière-Du-Loup, QC G5R 2Y5