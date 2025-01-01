Menu
<p>Véhicule part ! Batterie a changer. </p><p>Le véhicule est non inspecté.</p>

1989 Ford Thunderbird

107,445 KM

$2,495

1989 Ford Thunderbird

12280044

1989 Ford Thunderbird

Kenny U-Pull

2420 Av. Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9Y 0G8

844-536-6987

$2,495

Used
107,445KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FABP6046KH181108

  • Exterior Colour No data
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 107,445 KM

Véhicule part ! Batterie a changer.

Le véhicule est non inspecté.

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Rouyn-Noranda

2420 Av. Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9Y 0G8

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

1989 Ford Thunderbird