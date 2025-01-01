1997 Dodge Ram 1500

Menu
<p>Véhicule fonctionnel !</p><p>Un peu de rouille au bas de porte ! Exhause a vérifier !</p><p>Véhicule non inspecté !</p>

205,745 KM

12280047

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2420 Av. Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9Y 0G8

844-536-6987

Used
205,745KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1B7HC16Y9VS238776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour No data
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Regular Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 205,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Véhicule fonctionnel !

Un peu de rouille au bas de porte ! Exhause a vérifier !

Véhicule non inspecté !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Rouyn-Noranda

2420 Av. Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9Y 0G8

