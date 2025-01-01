$2,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
1997 Dodge Ram 1500
WS 8-ft.Bed
1997 Dodge Ram 1500
WS 8-ft.Bed
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2420 Av. Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9Y 0G8
844-536-6987
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
205,745KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1B7HC16Y9VS238776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour No data
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Regular Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 205,745 KM
Vehicle Description
Véhicule fonctionnel !
Un peu de rouille au bas de porte ! Exhause a vérifier !
Véhicule non inspecté !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2017 Kia Sorento Limited 182,340 KM $7,000 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Yaris SE 110,657 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Odyssey DX 315,398 KM $2,700 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Rouyn-Noranda
2420 Av. Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9Y 0G8
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
1997 Dodge Ram 1500