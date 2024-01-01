$3,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Infiniti G Sedan
G37x
2009 Infiniti G Sedan
G37x
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2420 Av. Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9Y 0G8
844-536-6987
$3,200
+ taxes & licensing
254,228KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JNKCV61F69M354890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Graphite
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 254,228 KM
Vehicle Description
RESERVOIR D'ESSENCE A CHANGER (FOURNI AVEC L'AUTO)
LEGERE FUITE AU CATALYSER
LAGERE FUITE D'HUILE A TRANSMISSION
ROULE SUPER BIEN
VEHICULE AWD
VIENS L'ESSAYER!!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Changer
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
High Density Discharge Lights
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
2009 Infiniti G Sedan