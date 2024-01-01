Menu
<p>RESERVOIR D'ESSENCE A CHANGER (FOURNI AVEC L'AUTO)</p><p>LEGERE FUITE AU CATALYSER</p><p>LAGERE FUITE D'HUILE A TRANSMISSION</p><p>ROULE SUPER BIEN</p><p>VEHICULE AWD</p><p>VIENS L'ESSAYER!!!</p>

2009 Infiniti G Sedan

254,228 KM

$3,200

+ tax & licensing
2009 Infiniti G Sedan

G37x

2009 Infiniti G Sedan

G37x

Kenny U-Pull

2420 Av. Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9Y 0G8

844-536-6987

$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

254,228KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JNKCV61F69M354890

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Graphite
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 254,228 KM

RESERVOIR D'ESSENCE A CHANGER (FOURNI AVEC L'AUTO)

LEGERE FUITE AU CATALYSER

LAGERE FUITE D'HUILE A TRANSMISSION

ROULE SUPER BIEN

VEHICULE AWD

VIENS L'ESSAYER!!!

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

CD Changer

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
High Density Discharge Lights
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Rouyn-Noranda

2420 Av. Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9Y 0G8

$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2009 Infiniti G Sedan