2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SE/SXT VENDUE TEL QUEL

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SE/SXT VENDUE TEL QUEL

Location

Poirier Chrysler

1265, Avenue Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9X 4K9

819-764-7437

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 134,074KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4390287
  • Stock #: 20003A
  • VIN: 1d7rv1gt4as177208
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
CAMION RAM QUAD 1500 2010 135000 KILOMETRE AU COMPTEUR, GROUPE DE REMORQUAGE HITCH FILLAGE 7 BRINS ET 4 BRINS MIRROIRS CHAUFFANT 6 PLACES BON CAMION BESOIN UN PEU D`AMOUR DU COTÉ PHYSIQUE MAIS BON MÉCANIQUE ET SURTOUT LE PRIX A 9995.00$ OU FAIRE UNE OFFRE !!!

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • 6 haut-parleurs
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Tout équipé
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Port USB
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Tachymètre
  • Vitres teintées
  • Attelage remorque

Poirier Chrysler

Poirier Chrysler

1265, Avenue Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9X 4K9

