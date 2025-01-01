Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Rouille au Rocker Panel, Bering de roue a vérifier, les brakes sont du !, Le frein a main est a réparer.</p><p>Véhicule non inspecté</p><p>Vente tel quel !</p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

179,164 KM

Details Description Features

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

S

Watch This Vehicle
12131085

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

S

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2420 Av. Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9Y 0G8

844-536-6987

Contact Seller

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,164KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1HF9A1346316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Blue Mica
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 179,164 KM

Vehicle Description

Rouille au Rocker Panel, Bering de roue a vérifier, les brakes sont du !, Le frein a main est a réparer.

Véhicule non inspecté

Vente tel quel !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2012 Audi Q5 2.0 quattro Premium for sale in North Bay, ON
2012 Audi Q5 2.0 quattro Premium 200,602 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Yaris LIFTBACK for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2008 Toyota Yaris LIFTBACK 287,361 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
2013 Chevrolet Sonic 203,942 KM $2,600 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Rouyn-Noranda

2420 Av. Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9Y 0G8

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3