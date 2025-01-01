$1,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
S
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
S
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2420 Av. Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9Y 0G8
844-536-6987
$1,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
179,164KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1HF9A1346316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestial Blue Mica
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 179,164 KM
Vehicle Description
Rouille au Rocker Panel, Bering de roue a vérifier, les brakes sont du !, Le frein a main est a réparer.
Véhicule non inspecté
Vente tel quel !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
