Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>HYBRIDE!!!</p><p>BAS KILOMÉTRAGE!!!</p><p>LINK KIT GAUCHE A CHANGER</p><p>BOOT CARDAN DROIT PERCÉ</p><p>TIE ROD ENDS A CHANGER</p><p>BEARINGS DE ROUES A CHANGER</p><p>VENEZ L'INSPECTER</p>

2014 Ford C-MAX

149,362 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford C-MAX

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford C-MAX

SEL

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2420 Av. Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9Y 0G8

844-536-6987

  1. 11165491
  2. 11165491
  3. 11165491
  4. 11165491
  5. 11165491
  6. 11165491
  7. 11165491
  8. 11165491
  9. 11165491
Contact Seller

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
149,362KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP5CU1EL517411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6181-14
  • Mileage 149,362 KM

Vehicle Description

HYBRIDE!!!

BAS KILOMÉTRAGE!!!

LINK KIT GAUCHE A CHANGER

BOOT CARDAN DROIT PERCÉ

TIE ROD ENDS A CHANGER

BEARINGS DE ROUES A CHANGER

VENEZ L'INSPECTER

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Locking Tailgate

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2009 Kia Rondo LX for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2009 Kia Rondo LX 198,251 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Honda Accord LX SE for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2006 Honda Accord LX SE 233,315 KM $2,360 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Quattro w/ Tiptronic for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2013 Audi A4 2.0T Quattro w/ Tiptronic 196,461 KM $3,980 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Rouyn-Noranda

2420 Av. Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9Y 0G8

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2014 Ford C-MAX