$3,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Ford C-MAX
SEL
2014 Ford C-MAX
SEL
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2420 Av. Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9Y 0G8
844-536-6987
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
149,362KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FADP5CU1EL517411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6181-14
- Mileage 149,362 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
HYBRIDE!!!
BAS KILOMÉTRAGE!!!
LINK KIT GAUCHE A CHANGER
BOOT CARDAN DROIT PERCÉ
TIE ROD ENDS A CHANGER
BEARINGS DE ROUES A CHANGER
VENEZ L'INSPECTER
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Locking Tailgate
Mechanical
Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2009 Kia Rondo LX 198,251 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Accord LX SE 233,315 KM $2,360 + tax & lic
2013 Audi A4 2.0T Quattro w/ Tiptronic 196,461 KM $3,980 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Rouyn-Noranda
2420 Av. Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9Y 0G8
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2014 Ford C-MAX