$13,462

+ taxes & licensing

L'Ami Honda

819-762-6565

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr North

4WD 4dr North

Location

1225, Av. Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9X 6M6

  • 144,123KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5128049
  • Stock #: 20109A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS1FW789913
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.lamihonda.com/occasion/Jeep-Cherokee-2015-id7782002.html

**Nous vous offrons la possibilité de la livraison de votre nouveau véhicule partout au Québec et au nord de l'Ontario**
Additional Features
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Vitres teintées
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

More inventory From L'Ami Honda

2017 Honda Ridgeline...
 53,227 KM
$33,953 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Tundra 4...
 124,516 KM
$29,552 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Ridgeline...
 10 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic

L'Ami Honda

1225, Av. Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9X 6M6

