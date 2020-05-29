Menu
Account
Sign In
$22,962

+ taxes & licensing

L'Ami Honda

819-762-6565

Contact Seller
2017 Honda HR-V

2017 Honda HR-V

4WD 4dr CVT EX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda HR-V

4WD 4dr CVT EX

Location

L'Ami Honda

1225, Av. Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9X 6M6

819-762-6565

  1. 5128052
  2. 5128052
  3. 5128052
  4. 5128052
  5. 5128052
  6. 5128052
  7. 5128052
  8. 5128052
  9. 5128052
  10. 5128052
  11. 5128052
  12. 5128052
  13. 5128052
  14. 5128052
  15. 5128052
  16. 5128052
  17. 5128052
  18. 5128052
  19. 5128052
Contact Seller

$22,962

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,668KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5128052
  • Stock #: 93585A
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H56HM106745
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.lamihonda.com/occasion/Honda-HRV-2017-id7782001.html

**Nous vous offrons la possibilité de la livraison de votre nouveau véhicule partout au Québec et au nord de l'Ontario**
Additional Features
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Chauffe-moteur
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Vitres teintées
  • Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From L'Ami Honda

2017 Honda Ridgeline...
 53,227 KM
$33,953 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Tundra 4...
 124,516 KM
$29,552 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Ridgeline...
 10 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

L'Ami Honda

L'Ami Honda

1225, Av. Larivière, Rouyn-Noranda, QC J9X 6M6

Call Dealer

819-762-XXXX

(click to show)

819-762-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory