2014 Jeep Compass

129,481 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Roxboro Auto

514-683-8000

2014 Jeep Compass

2014 Jeep Compass

Sport/North

2014 Jeep Compass

Sport/North

Location

Roxboro Auto

10365 Boul Gouin O, Roxboro, QC H8Y 1S1

514-683-8000

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,481KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7969568
  Stock #: ED709561
  VIN: 1C4NJCAB5ED709561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,481 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Driver 1-Touch Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Illuminated Entry
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Silver interior accents
Keyless Entry
Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat
Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Body Colour Door Handles
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
Bright grille
Power Brakes
Leather Interior
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
Rear 60/40 Split Recline Seat
North Badge
Speed Sensitive Power Locks
Body Colour Exterior Mirrors
Body Colour Liftgate Applique
Quick Order Package 25E North Edition
Cloth/Vinyl Low-Back Bucket Seats

Roxboro Auto

Roxboro Auto

10365 Boul Gouin O, Roxboro, QC H8Y 1S1

