2014 Jeep Compass

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 4 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7969568

7969568 Stock #: ED709561

ED709561 VIN: 1C4NJCAB5ED709561

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 129,481 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Driver 1-Touch Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Power Door Locks Illuminated Entry 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Silver interior accents Convenience Keyless Entry Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Body Colour Door Handles Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Bright grille Safety Power Brakes Seating Leather Interior Driver Seat Height Adjuster Rear 60/40 Split Recline Seat Additional Features North Badge Speed Sensitive Power Locks Body Colour Exterior Mirrors Body Colour Liftgate Applique Quick Order Package 25E North Edition Cloth/Vinyl Low-Back Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.