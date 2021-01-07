Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

34,681 KM

Roxboro Auto

514-924-9194

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Location

Roxboro Auto

10365 Boul Gouin O, Roxboro, QC H8Y 1S1

514-924-9194

34,681KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6601853
  • Stock #: HF354591
  • VIN: WDDKJ6HB1HF354591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 34,681 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER BAS KM! / Moteur E400 AWD 3L 6Cyl chargé / Toit ouvrant / Surveillance des angles morts / Sièges chauffants / Volant chauffant

SUPER LOW KM! / Loaded E400 AWD 3L 6Cyl Engine / Sunroof / Blindspot Monitoring / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

