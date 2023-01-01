Menu
1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera

76,089 KM

Details

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera

1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera

1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera

Location

Kenny U-Pull

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

844-536-6987

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

76,089KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10464897
  • Stock #: 37396-87
  • VIN: 2G3AM51W0H9361254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,089 KM

Vehicle Description

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

*Used Vehicle

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Augustin

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

844-536-6987

