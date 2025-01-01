$1,500+ taxes & licensing
2005 Honda Civic
DX
2005 Honda Civic
DX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4
844-536-6987
$1,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
🚗 Honda Civic 139237 kilo - Automatique - Rétroviseur et vitre manuel - AC A prevoir - Frein à changer - Frein à main non fonctionnel - Chek engine (O2 Sensor) - Contour dail arrière pourris - Capot percée NIV : 041771 ?? VENDU TEL QUE VU ET CE SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE ET OU RECOURS POSSIBLE. ?? 📍Adresse : 210 rue de Rotterdam, St-Augustin-de-Desmaures 🕘Horaire : Ouvert 7 jours sur 7, de 9h00 à 16h00 📅Prenez rendez-vous avant de vous déplacer.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
Email Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saint-Augustin
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
844-536-6987