🚗 Honda Civic 139237 kilo - Automatique - Rétroviseur et vitre manuel - AC A prevoir - Frein à changer - Frein à main non fonctionnel - Chek engine (O2 Sensor) - Contour dail arrière pourris - Capot percée NIV : 041771 ?? VENDU TEL QUE VU ET CE SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE ET OU RECOURS POSSIBLE. ?? 📍Adresse : 210 rue de Rotterdam, St-Augustin-de-Desmaures 🕘Horaire : Ouvert 7 jours sur 7, de 9h00 à 16h00 📅Prenez rendez-vous avant de vous déplacer.

2005 Honda Civic

Details Description Features

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing
2005 Honda Civic

DX

12900488

2005 Honda Civic

DX

Location

Kenny U-Pull

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

844-536-6987

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGES16375H041771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

🚗 Honda Civic 139237 kilo - Automatique - Rétroviseur et vitre manuel - AC A prevoir - Frein à changer - Frein à main non fonctionnel - Chek engine (O2 Sensor) - Contour dail arrière pourris - Capot percée NIV : 041771 ?? VENDU TEL QUE VU ET CE SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE ET OU RECOURS POSSIBLE. ?? 📍Adresse : 210 rue de Rotterdam, St-Augustin-de-Desmaures 🕘Horaire : Ouvert 7 jours sur 7, de 9h00 à 16h00 📅Prenez rendez-vous avant de vous déplacer.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

air_conditioning
Tilt_Steering
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Augustin

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2005 Honda Civic