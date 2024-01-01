Menu
<p>*** EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT ***&nbsp;</p><p><br></p><p>TOYOTA YARIS 2007, 168 000KM, AUTOMATIQUE, AIR CLIMATISÉ ET VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES.</p><p><br></p><p>FRAME PERFORÉ, TÉMOINS LUMINEUX ABS ET AIR BAG ALLUMÉ.</p><p><br></p><p>*** EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT ***&nbsp;</p><p><br></p><p>VENDU SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE</p><p><br></p><p>Disponible au Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin. 7 jours sur 7 entre 9h00 et 16h30</p>

2007 Toyota Yaris

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Yaris

2007 Toyota Yaris

Location

Kenny U-Pull

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

844-536-6987

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDBT923971087266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

