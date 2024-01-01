$3,000+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Yaris
210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT ***
TOYOTA YARIS 2007, 168 000KM, AUTOMATIQUE, AIR CLIMATISÉ ET VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES.
FRAME PERFORÉ, TÉMOINS LUMINEUX ABS ET AIR BAG ALLUMÉ.
*** EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT ***
VENDU SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE
Disponible au Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin. 7 jours sur 7 entre 9h00 et 16h30
