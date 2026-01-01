$1,600+ taxes & licensing
2008 Land Rover LR2
SE
2008 Land Rover LR2
SE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4
844-536-6987
$1,600
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stornoway Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 208,216 KM
Vehicle Description
Land rover LR3 2006 - 188 264 KM - Automatique - Sieges chauffants - Suspension ajustable - Système de plusieurs ambiance de route (terre, sable, neige et ect) - Commandes au volant - Toit ouvrant 3x À prévoir ; - Suspension - Remplacement des freins NIV : 392486 VÉHICULE VENDU SANS GARANTIE. Idéal pour projet mécanique ou pièces. Adresse : 210 rue de Rotterdam, St-Augustin-de-Desmaures Horaire : Ouvert 7 jours sur 7, de 9h00 à 16h00 Rendez-vous requis avant déplacement St-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Québec
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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