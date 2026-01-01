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Land rover LR3 2006 - 188 264 KM - Automatique - Sieges chauffants - Suspension ajustable - Système de plusieurs ambiance de route (terre, sable, neige et ect) - Commandes au volant - Toit ouvrant 3x À prévoir ; - Suspension - Remplacement des freins NIV : 392486 VÉHICULE VENDU SANS GARANTIE. Idéal pour projet mécanique ou pièces. Adresse : 210 rue de Rotterdam, St-Augustin-de-Desmaures Horaire : Ouvert 7 jours sur 7, de 9h00 à 16h00 Rendez-vous requis avant déplacement St-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Québec

2008 Land Rover LR2

208,216 KM

Details Description Features

$1,600

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Land Rover LR2

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14281988

2008 Land Rover LR2

SE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$1,600

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
208,216KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALFP24N28H056079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stornoway Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 208,216 KM

Vehicle Description

Land rover LR3 2006 - 188 264 KM - Automatique - Sieges chauffants - Suspension ajustable - Système de plusieurs ambiance de route (terre, sable, neige et ect) - Commandes au volant - Toit ouvrant 3x À prévoir ; - Suspension - Remplacement des freins NIV : 392486 VÉHICULE VENDU SANS GARANTIE. Idéal pour projet mécanique ou pièces. Adresse : 210 rue de Rotterdam, St-Augustin-de-Desmaures Horaire : Ouvert 7 jours sur 7, de 9h00 à 16h00 Rendez-vous requis avant déplacement St-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Québec

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Exterior

Sunroof

Additional Features

Subwoofer
air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Electronic_Parking_Aid
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover
Rain_Sensing_Wipers
CD_Changer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Augustin

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$1,600

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2008 Land Rover LR2