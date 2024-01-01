Menu
<p>*** IDEAL POUR BRICOLEUR ***</p><p><br></p><p>SMART FORTWO 2008, 157 000 KM, AUTOMATIQUE, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES.&nbsp;</p><p><br></p><p>MOTEUR SEMBLE NE PAS VIRER SUR TOUT SES CYLINDRE OU AVOIR UN PROBLEME AU NIVEAU DE LALLUMAGE MAIS IL DÉMARRE.&nbsp;</p><p>PERTE D'ÉCHAPPEMENT ET LUMIERE DE COUSSINS GONFLABLES ALLUMÉES.&nbsp;</p><p><br></p><p>*** IDEAL POUR BRICOLEUR ***</p><p><br></p><p>VISITES SUR RENDEZ-VOUS UNIQUEMENT</p><p><br></p><p>Véhicule vendu sans garantie ni recours possibles.</p><p><br></p><p>Disponible chez Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin, 7 jours sur 7, entre 9 h 00 et 16 h 30</p>

2008 Smart fortwo

157,000 KM

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
2008 Smart fortwo

Pure

2008 Smart fortwo

Pure

Kenny U-Pull

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

844-536-6987

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMEEJ31X28K078992

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

*** IDEAL POUR BRICOLEUR ***


SMART FORTWO 2008, 157 000 KM, AUTOMATIQUE, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES. 


MOTEUR SEMBLE NE PAS VIRER SUR TOUT SES CYLINDRE OU AVOIR UN PROBLEME AU NIVEAU DE LALLUMAGE MAIS IL DÉMARRE. 

PERTE D'ÉCHAPPEMENT ET LUMIERE DE COUSSINS GONFLABLES ALLUMÉES. 


*** IDEAL POUR BRICOLEUR ***


VISITES SUR RENDEZ-VOUS UNIQUEMENT


Véhicule vendu sans garantie ni recours possibles.


Disponible chez Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin, 7 jours sur 7, entre 9 h 00 et 16 h 30

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Keyless Entry
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Power Locks

Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers

Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Augustin

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2008 Smart fortwo