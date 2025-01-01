Menu
<p><span style="background-color: rgb(37, 39, 40); color: rgb(226, 229, 233);">📌SPÉCIFICATIONS : 🚗 NISSAN VERSA 2009 173 368 kilo MANUEL Rétroviseur électrique Vitres électriques AC À prévoir Freins à changer Capot rouillé (presque percé) ?? VENDU TEL QUE VU ET CE SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE ET OU RECOURS POSSIBLE. ?? 📍Adresse : 210 rue de Rotterdam, St-Augustin-de-Desmaures 🕘Horaire : Ouvert 7 jours sur 7, de 9h00 à 16h00</span></p>

2009 Nissan Versa

173,368 KM

$1,600

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

12946854

2009 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Kenny U-Pull

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

844-536-6987

$1,600

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,368KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1BC13E69L413105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Onyx Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 173,368 KM

Vehicle Description

📌SPÉCIFICATIONS : 🚗 NISSAN VERSA 2009 173 368 kilo MANUEL Rétroviseur électrique Vitres électriques AC À prévoir Freins à changer Capot rouillé (presque percé) ?? VENDU TEL QUE VU ET CE SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE ET OU RECOURS POSSIBLE. ?? 📍Adresse : 210 rue de Rotterdam, St-Augustin-de-Desmaures 🕘Horaire : Ouvert 7 jours sur 7, de 9h00 à 16h00

Tachometer

air_conditioning
Power_Mirrors
Tilt_Steering
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Augustin

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

