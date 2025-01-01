$1,600+ taxes & licensing
2009 Nissan Versa
1.8 S
2009 Nissan Versa
1.8 S
Location
Kenny U-Pull
210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4
844-536-6987
$1,600
+ taxes & licensing
Used
173,368KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1BC13E69L413105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Onyx Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 173,368 KM
Vehicle Description
📌SPÉCIFICATIONS : 🚗 NISSAN VERSA 2009 173 368 kilo MANUEL Rétroviseur électrique Vitres électriques AC À prévoir Freins à changer Capot rouillé (presque percé) ?? VENDU TEL QUE VU ET CE SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE ET OU RECOURS POSSIBLE. ?? 📍Adresse : 210 rue de Rotterdam, St-Augustin-de-Desmaures 🕘Horaire : Ouvert 7 jours sur 7, de 9h00 à 16h00
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
Power_Mirrors
Tilt_Steering
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover
