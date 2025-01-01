Menu
📌SPÉCIFICATIONS : 🚗 Ford Flex - Automatique - 3.5 L - AC - Command au volant - Cruise contrôle - rétroviseur électrique A PRÉVOIR : - Power steering ne marche plus - Capteur TPMS - Bas de caisse pourrie - Suspension avant gauche à changer NIV : D36682 ?? VENDU TEL QUE VU ET CE SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE ET OU RECOURS POSSIBLE. ?? 📍Adresse : 210 rue de Rotterdam, St-Augustin-de-Desmaures 🕘Horaire : Ouvert 7 jours sur 7, de 9h00 à 16h00 📅Prenez rendez-vous avant de vous déplacer.

2011 Ford Flex

241,226 KM

2011 Ford Flex

SEL

2011 Ford Flex

SEL

Kenny U-Pull

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

844-536-6987

Used
241,226KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMGK5CC8BBD36682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mediterranean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 049899-11
  • Mileage 241,226 KM

Vehicle Description

📌SPÉCIFICATIONS : 🚗 Ford Flex - Automatique - 3.5 L - AC - Command au volant - Cruise contrôle - rétroviseur électrique A PRÉVOIR : - Power steering ne marche plus - Capteur TPMS - Bas de caisse pourrie - Suspension avant gauche à changer NIV : D36682 ?? VENDU TEL QUE VU ET CE SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE ET OU RECOURS POSSIBLE. ?? 📍Adresse : 210 rue de Rotterdam, St-Augustin-de-Desmaures 🕘Horaire : Ouvert 7 jours sur 7, de 9h00 à 16h00 📅Prenez rendez-vous avant de vous déplacer.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

Subwoofer
air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Electronic_Parking_Aid
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Net
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
CD_Changer

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Augustin

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

844-536-6987

2011 Ford Flex