<p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">HYUNDAI ELANTRA 2013, 173 000KM, MANUELLE 6 VITESSES, AIR CLIMATISÉ, COMMANDES AU VOLANT, RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSES ET SIEGES CHAUFFANTS. </span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">LE PAREBRISE A UNE PETITE FISSURE SUR LE COTÉ, LES BAS DE CAISSE AINSI QUE LE CAPOT ET LES PARECHOCS ONT DES DEFAUTS ESTHÉTIQUES ( VOIR PHOTOS ) </span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">chez Kenny U-Pull, situé au 210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">Vendu sans garantie ni recours possible. Disponible 7 jours sur 7, de 9h à 16h30.</span></p>

2013 Hyundai Elantra

173,000 KM

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kenny U-Pull

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

844-536-6987

Used
173,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE6DH170173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HYUNDAI ELANTRA 2013, 173 000KM, MANUELLE 6 VITESSES, AIR CLIMATISÉ, COMMANDES AU VOLANT, RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSES ET SIEGES CHAUFFANTS.

LE PAREBRISE A UNE PETITE FISSURE SUR LE COTÉ, LES BAS DE CAISSE AINSI QUE LE CAPOT ET LES PARECHOCS ONT DES DEFAUTS ESTHÉTIQUES ( VOIR PHOTOS )

chez Kenny U-Pull, situé au 210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures.

Vendu sans garantie ni recours possible. Disponible 7 jours sur 7, de 9h à 16h30.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

