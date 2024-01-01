$2,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
Location
Kenny U-Pull
210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4
844-536-6987
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Silver Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HYUNDAI ELANTRA 2013, 173 000KM, MANUELLE 6 VITESSES, AIR CLIMATISÉ, COMMANDES AU VOLANT, RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSES ET SIEGES CHAUFFANTS.
LE PAREBRISE A UNE PETITE FISSURE SUR LE COTÉ, LES BAS DE CAISSE AINSI QUE LE CAPOT ET LES PARECHOCS ONT DES DEFAUTS ESTHÉTIQUES ( VOIR PHOTOS )
chez Kenny U-Pull, situé au 210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures.
Vendu sans garantie ni recours possible. Disponible 7 jours sur 7, de 9h à 16h30.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
Email Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saint-Augustin
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
844-536-6987