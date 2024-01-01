Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">NISSAN MICRA 2015, 390 000KM, MANUEL, 5 VITESSES, VITRES MANUELLE, SANS AIR CLIMATISÉE. </span></p><p><br></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">LE TÉMOIN LUMINEUX CHECK ENGINE EST ALLUMÉ ET LA PORTE DU RESERVOIR DE CARBURANT NE FERME PLUS COMPLETEMENT MAIS RESTE EN PLACE ( VOIR PHOTOS ) </span></p><p><br></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">VÉHICULE VENDU SANS GARANTIE NI RECOURS POSSIBLE. </span></p><p><br></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">Le véhicule est disponible chez Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin, 7 jours sur 7, entre 9 h 00 et 16 h 30.</span></p>

2015 Nissan Micra

390,000 KM

Details Description

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Micra

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Micra

Location

Kenny U-Pull

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

844-536-6987

  1. 11548377
  2. 11548377
  3. 11548377
  4. 11548377
  5. 11548377
  6. 11548377
  7. 11548377
  8. 11548377
  9. 11548377
  10. 11548377
  11. 11548377
  12. 11548377
  13. 11548377
  14. 11548377
  15. 11548377
  16. 11548377
  17. 11548377
  18. 11548377
Contact Seller

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
390,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP3FL245195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour No data
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 390,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NISSAN MICRA 2015, 390 000KM, MANUEL, 5 VITESSES, VITRES MANUELLE, SANS AIR CLIMATISÉE.


LE TÉMOIN LUMINEUX CHECK ENGINE EST ALLUMÉ ET LA PORTE DU RESERVOIR DE CARBURANT NE FERME PLUS COMPLETEMENT MAIS RESTE EN PLACE ( VOIR PHOTOS )


VÉHICULE VENDU SANS GARANTIE NI RECOURS POSSIBLE.


Le véhicule est disponible chez Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin, 7 jours sur 7, entre 9 h 00 et 16 h 30.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2007 Toyota Corolla for sale in North Bay, ON
2007 Toyota Corolla 299,999 KM $1,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in North Bay, ON
2015 Ford Escape SE 132,250 KM $4,900 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara Sport for sale in North Bay, ON
2008 Toyota Camry Solara Sport 118,365 KM $3,300 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Augustin

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Micra