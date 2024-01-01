$2,000+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Micra
2015 Nissan Micra
Location
Kenny U-Pull
210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4
844-536-6987
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour No data
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 390,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NISSAN MICRA 2015, 390 000KM, MANUEL, 5 VITESSES, VITRES MANUELLE, SANS AIR CLIMATISÉE.
LE TÉMOIN LUMINEUX CHECK ENGINE EST ALLUMÉ ET LA PORTE DU RESERVOIR DE CARBURANT NE FERME PLUS COMPLETEMENT MAIS RESTE EN PLACE ( VOIR PHOTOS )
VÉHICULE VENDU SANS GARANTIE NI RECOURS POSSIBLE.
Le véhicule est disponible chez Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin, 7 jours sur 7, entre 9 h 00 et 16 h 30.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
Email Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saint-Augustin
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
844-536-6987