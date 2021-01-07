Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota RAV4

66,690 KM

Details Description

$17,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,975

+ taxes & licensing

AutoZoom

877-808-0187

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE - CAMERA + S. CHAUFFANTS + JAMAIS ACCIDENTE !!!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE - CAMERA + S. CHAUFFANTS + JAMAIS ACCIDENTE !!!

Location

AutoZoom

455 Boulevard Industriel, Saint-Eustache, QC J7R 5R3

877-808-0187

  1. 6591010
  2. 6591010
  3. 6591010
  4. 6591010
  5. 6591010
  6. 6591010
  7. 6591010
  8. 6591010
Contact Seller

$17,975

+ taxes & licensing

66,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6591010
  • Stock #: 5863
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV0GW245305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,690 KM

Vehicle Description

LIQUIDATION DE FIN D'ANNÃE! EN RAISON DU COVID-19. ÃCONOMISEZ JUSQU'Ã 5000$, 3 MOIS SANS PAIEMENTS + OBTENEZ 4 PNEUS HIVER GRATUITS DETAILS EN MAGASIN. --- VÃHICULE CERTIFIÃ, RAPPORT D'INSPECTION, CARFAX INCLUS, OUVERT 7 JOURS. AUTOZOOM POUR LE PRIX, LA QUALITÃ ET LE SERVICE. --- FINANCEMENT: Financement facile et rapide au meilleur taux sur le marchÃ©. Aucun cas refusÃ© 1ere, 2ieme, 3ieme chance, 0$ comptant disponible. Approbation rapide ---> https://www.autozoom.ca/financement-facile.htm?locale=fr_CA--- PROTECTION: Garantie prolongÃ© disponible, options flexibles vous permettent de choisir le terme et km qui vous conviennent.--- ECHANGE: Obtenez le maximum pour votre Ã©change: honda civic accord crv mazda cx3 mazda3 cx5, nissan altima versa sentra rogue, toyota corolla camry rav4 yaris etc. --- CONTACT: Adresse:455 Boulevard Industriel, Saint-Eustache QC, J7R 5R3 -__ www.AutoZoom.ca __ Sans frais : 1-877-513-3160

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoZoom

2017 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 98,715 KM
$17,975 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 62,000 KM
$20,875 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 75,350 KM
$18,475 + tax & lic

Email AutoZoom

AutoZoom

AutoZoom

455 Boulevard Industriel, Saint-Eustache, QC J7R 5R3

Call Dealer

877-808-XXXX

(click to show)

877-808-0187

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory