2016 Toyota RAV4

71,515 KM

Details Description

$17,975

+ tax & licensing
$17,975

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE - GROUPE ELECTRIQUE + FINANCEMENT FACILE !!!

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE - GROUPE ELECTRIQUE + FINANCEMENT FACILE !!!

Location

455 Boulevard Industriel, Saint-Eustache, QC J7R 5R3

71,515KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6673640
  • Stock #: 5881
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV9GW301404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,515 KM

Vehicle Description

LIQUIDATION DE FIN D'ANNÃE! EN RAISON DU COVID-19. ÃCONOMISEZ JUSQU'Ã 5000$, 3 MOIS SANS PAIEMENTS + OBTENEZ 4 PNEUS HIVER GRATUITS DETAILS EN MAGASIN. --- VÃHICULE CERTIFIÃ, RAPPORT D'INSPECTION, CARFAX INCLUS, OUVERT 7 JOURS. AUTOZOOM POUR LE PRIX, LA QUALITÃ ET LE SERVICE. --- FINANCEMENT: Financement facile et rapide au meilleur taux sur le marchÃ©. Aucun cas refusÃ© 1ere, 2ieme, 3ieme chance, 0$ comptant disponible. Approbation rapide ---> https://www.autozoom.ca/financement-facile.htm?locale=fr_CA--- PROTECTION: Garantie prolongÃ© disponible, options flexibles vous permettent de choisir le terme et km qui vous conviennent.--- ECHANGE: Obtenez le maximum pour votre Ã©change: honda civic accord crv mazda cx3 mazda3 cx5, nissan altima versa sentra rogue, toyota corolla camry rav4 yaris etc. --- CONTACT: Adresse:455 Boulevard Industriel, Saint-Eustache QC, J7R 5R3 -__ www.AutoZoom.ca __ Sans frais : 1-877-513-3160

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

