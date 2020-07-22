Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

66,343 KM

Details Description

$14,955

+ tax & licensing
877-808-0187

S

Location

455 Boulevard Industriel, Saint-Eustache, QC J7R 5R3

  • Listing ID: 5407472
  • Stock #: 5582
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MTXHC840630

66,343KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5582
  • Mileage 66,343 KM

Vehicle Description

VÃHICULE CERTIFIÃ, RAPPORT D'INSPECTION, CARFAX INCLUS, OUVERT 7 JOURS. AUTOZOOM POUR LE PRIX, LA QUALITÃ ET LE SERVICE. --- FINANCEMENT: Financement facile et rapide au meilleur taux sur le marchÃ©. Aucun cas refusÃ© 1ere, 2ieme, 3ieme chance, 0$ comptant disponible. Approbation rapide ---> https://www.autozoom.ca/financement-facile.htm?locale=fr_CA--- PROTECTION: Garantie prolongÃ© disponible, options flexibles vous permettent de choisir le terme et km qui vous conviennent.--- ECHANGE: Obtenez le maximum pour votre Ã©change: honda civic accord crv mazda cx3 mazda3 cx5, nissan altima versa sentra rogue, toyota corolla camry rav4 yaris etc. --- CONTACT: Adresse:455 Boulevard Industriel, Saint-Eustache QC, J7R 5R3 -__ www.AutoZoom.ca __ Sans frais : 1-877-513-3160

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

455 Boulevard Industriel, Saint-Eustache, QC J7R 5R3

877-808-0187

