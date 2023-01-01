$4,000+ tax & licensing
1993 Nissan 300ZX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6
$4,000
- Listing ID: 10353528
- Stock #: 30059-93
- VIN: JN1RZ26H8PX536897
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Nissan 300ZX 1993
Manuel, propulsion avec 6 cylindre atmosphérique
Beau projet pour passionné, véhicule assez rare
Le véhicule es VGA (besoin d'une inspection)
Bas kilométrage 53000km
Moteur A1
Probleme aves l'embrayage(besoin cylindre de clutch)
Deux ailes avant rouillés
T-Top
Parechoc avant besoin d'etre peinturé
Besoin de nouveau freins aux quatre roues(freins arrieres collés)
Banc passagé de la mauvaise couleur
Hayon de coffre besoin d'etre repeinturé
Besoion de nouveaux pneus
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nissan 300ZX 1993
Manual, rear-wheel drive with 6 atmospheric cylinders
Nice project for passinné, quite rare vehicle
Vehicle is VGA (needs inspection)
Low mileage 53000km
Engine A1
Problem with clutch (need clutch cylinder)
Two rusty front fenders
T-Top
Front bumper needs painting
Need new brakes on all four wheels (rear brakes glued)
Wrong color bench
Tailgate needs repainting
Need new tiresAS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Lévis to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
