1993 Nissan 300ZX

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Location

3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6

844-536-6987

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10353528
  • Stock #: 30059-93
  • VIN: JN1RZ26H8PX536897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan 300ZX 1993

Manuel, propulsion avec 6 cylindre atmosphérique

Beau projet pour passionné, véhicule assez rare

Le véhicule es VGA (besoin d'une inspection)

Bas kilométrage 53000km

Moteur A1

Probleme aves l'embrayage(besoin cylindre de clutch)

Deux ailes avant rouillés

T-Top

Parechoc avant besoin d'etre peinturé

Besoin de nouveau freins aux quatre roues(freins arrieres collés)

Banc passagé de la mauvaise couleur

Hayon de coffre besoin d'etre repeinturé

Besoion de nouveaux pneus

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nissan 300ZX 1993

Manual, rear-wheel drive with 6 atmospheric cylinders

Nice project for passinné, quite rare vehicle

Vehicle is VGA (needs inspection)

Low mileage 53000km

Engine A1

Problem with clutch (need clutch cylinder)

Two rusty front fenders

T-Top

Front bumper needs painting

Need new brakes on all four wheels (rear brakes glued)

Wrong color bench

Tailgate needs repainting

Need new tires

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Lévis to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Windows  • Power Locks  • Air Conditioning  • Sunroof  • Cruise Control  • Alloy Wheels  • Tachometer  &...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny Lévis

3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6

