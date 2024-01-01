$2,800+ tax & licensing
2001 Audi TT
Location
Kenny U-Pull
3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6
844-536-6987
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brillant Black with Clearcoat and Black Top
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 187,478 KM
Vehicle Description
Audi TT 2001
***Gasket de tete moteur a remplacer***
4 cylindre bi-turbo
Manuel
187478 kilometres
Clutch ok
Frame ok
Freins ok
Pneus ok
Direction ok
Cable ouverture capot cassé
Capot tordu au centre
Toit décapotable fonctionnel(aucue infiltration d'eau)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Audi TT 2001
***Engine head gasket to be replaced***
4 cylinder twin turbo
Manual
187478 kilometers
Clutch ok
Frame ok
Brakes ok
Tires ok
Steering ok
Hood release cable broken
Hood twisted in center
Convertible top functional (no water ingress)
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Additional Features
