2001 Audi TT

<p>Audi TT 2001</p><p>***Gasket de tete moteur a remplacer***</p><p>4 cylindre bi-turbo</p><p>Manuel</p><p>187478 kilometres</p><p>Clutch ok</p><p>Frame ok</p><p>Freins ok</p><p>Pneus ok</p><p>Direction ok</p><p>Cable ouverture capot cassé</p><p>Capot tordu au centre</p><p>Toit décapotable fonctionnel(aucue infiltration d'eau)</p><p>---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</p><p>Audi TT 2001</p><p>***Engine head gasket to be replaced***</p><p>4 cylinder twin turbo</p><p>Manual</p><p>187478 kilometers</p><p>Clutch ok</p><p>Frame ok</p><p>Brakes ok</p><p>Tires ok</p><p>Steering ok</p><p>Hood release cable broken</p><p>Hood twisted in center</p><p>Convertible top functional (no water ingress)</p>

187,478 KM

Kenny U-Pull

3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6

844-536-6987

VIN TRUUT28N511035493

  • Exterior Colour Brillant Black with Clearcoat and Black Top
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 187,478 KM

Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Alloy Wheels

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Front side airbag

