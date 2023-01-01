Menu
2005 Audi A4

142,668 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Location

Kenny U-Pull

3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6

844-536-6987

142,668KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10353534
  • Stock #: 29805-05
  • VIN: WAUDT48H85K004364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 142,668 KM

Vehicle Description

Audi A4 2005 Décapotable Quatro

V6 3.0 litres (gasket de tete a vérifier)

Guide et chaine moteur devrait etre remplacer prochainement

Véhicule vraiment très propre

Bas kilométrage 142668 km

Besoin d'une nouvelle batterie et alternateur

Aucun check engine

Roue mag avec tire d'été

Frame ok

Toit ouvrant fonctionnel

Phare a brume

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Audi A4 2005 Quatro Convertible

V6 3.0 liters (head gasket to be checked)

Guide and engine chain should be replaced soon

Very clean vehicle

Low mileage 142668 km

Need a new battery and alternator

No engine check

Mag wheel with summer tire

Frame ok

Sunroof functional

Fog light

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Lévis to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny Lévis

3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6

