$3,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-536-6987
2005 Audi A4
Location
Kenny U-Pull
3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6
844-536-6987
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10353534
- Stock #: 29805-05
- VIN: WAUDT48H85K004364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 142,668 KM
Vehicle Description
Audi A4 2005 Décapotable Quatro
V6 3.0 litres (gasket de tete a vérifier)
Guide et chaine moteur devrait etre remplacer prochainement
Véhicule vraiment très propre
Bas kilométrage 142668 km
Besoin d'une nouvelle batterie et alternateur
Aucun check engine
Roue mag avec tire d'été
Frame ok
Toit ouvrant fonctionnel
Phare a brume
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Audi A4 2005 Quatro Convertible
V6 3.0 liters (head gasket to be checked)
Guide and engine chain should be replaced soon
Very clean vehicle
Low mileage 142668 km
Need a new battery and alternator
No engine check
Mag wheel with summer tire
Frame ok
Sunroof functional
Fog lightAS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Lévis to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.