$2,600+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-536-6987
2006 Volkswagen Jetta
2.5L
Location
Kenny U-Pull
3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6
844-536-6987
$2,600
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10353540
- Stock #: 30108-06
- VIN: 3VWRF31KX6M809306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SPICE RED
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,763 KM
Vehicle Description
Volks Jetta 2006
Bas kilométrage 147763 Km
Automatique 6 vitesses
Air climatisé
Moteur ok
Transmission ok
Frame correct
Rouille portiere arriere droite
Décoloration peinture pare-choc avant
Un peu de lettrage a enlevé
Freins avant a remplacer
Bearing avant droit a remplacer
Un peu de rouille bas de caisse
Rouille ailes arriere gauche et droite
Mirroir droit a refixer
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volks Jetta 2006
Low mileage 147763 Km
6-speed automatic
Air conditioning
Engine ok
Transmission ok
Frame ok
Rust on right rear door
Front bumper paint discoloration
Some vinyl to take off from door
Front brakes to be replaced
Front right bearing to be replaced
Some rust on lower body
Rust on left and right rear fenders
left mirror to be refixedAS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Lévis to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.