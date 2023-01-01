2006 Volkswagen Jetta

$2,600 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 7 , 7 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10353540

10353540 Stock #: 30108-06

30108-06 VIN: 3VWRF31KX6M809306

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SPICE RED

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 147,763 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.