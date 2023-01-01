Menu
2006 Volkswagen Jetta

147,763 KM

$2,600

+ tax & licensing
$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2006 Volkswagen Jetta

2006 Volkswagen Jetta

2.5L

2006 Volkswagen Jetta

2.5L

Kenny U-Pull

3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6

844-536-6987

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

147,763KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10353540
  • Stock #: 30108-06
  • VIN: 3VWRF31KX6M809306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SPICE RED
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,763 KM

Vehicle Description

Volks Jetta 2006

Bas kilométrage 147763 Km

Automatique 6 vitesses

Air climatisé

Moteur ok

Transmission ok

Frame correct

Rouille portiere arriere droite

Décoloration peinture pare-choc avant

Un peu de lettrage a enlevé

Freins avant a remplacer

Bearing avant droit a remplacer

Un peu de rouille bas de caisse

Rouille ailes arriere gauche et droite

Mirroir droit a refixer

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Volks Jetta 2006

Low mileage 147763 Km

6-speed automatic

Air conditioning

Engine ok

Transmission ok

Frame ok

Rust on right rear door

Front bumper paint discoloration

Some vinyl to take off from door

Front brakes to be replaced

Front right bearing to be replaced

Some rust on lower body

Rust on left and right rear fenders

left mirror to be refixed

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Lévis

3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6

