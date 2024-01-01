2007 Mazda Truck

$5,000+ tax & licensing
Location
Kenny U-Pull
3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6
844-536-6987
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,612 KM
Vehicle Description
Mazda B3000 Dual Sport V6
2WD
Bas kilometrage 93612 km
Moteur 3.0 litres (coil pak a remplacer)
Transmission ok
Frame ok
Freins ok
Direction ok
Pneus été encore tres bon
Sur mag Mazda
Pare-brise craqué
Perte huile power steering
A voir absolument
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mazda B3000 Dual Sport V6
2WD
Low mileage 93612 km
3.0 liter engine (coil pak to be replaced)
Transmission ok
Frame ok
Brakes ok
Steering ok
Summer tires still very good
On Mazda mag
Cracked windscreen
Power steering oil loss
A must see
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Lévis
+ taxes & licensing
844-536-6987