<p>Mazda B3000 Dual Sport V6</p><p>2WD</p><p>Bas kilometrage 93612 km</p><p>Moteur 3.0 litres (coil pak a remplacer)</p><p>Transmission ok</p><p>Frame ok</p><p>Freins ok</p><p>Direction ok</p><p>Pneus été encore tres bon</p><p>Sur mag Mazda</p><p>Pare-brise craqué</p><p>Perte huile power steering</p><p>A voir absolument</p><p>-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</p><p>Mazda B3000 Dual Sport V6</p><p>2WD</p><p>Low mileage 93612 km</p><p>3.0 liter engine (coil pak to be replaced)</p><p>Transmission ok</p><p>Frame ok</p><p>Brakes ok</p><p>Steering ok</p><p>Summer tires still very good</p><p>On Mazda mag</p><p>Cracked windscreen</p><p>Power steering oil loss</p><p>A must see</p>

2007 Mazda Truck

93,612 KM

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
2007 Mazda Truck

B3000 Cab Plus Dual Sport

2007 Mazda Truck

B3000 Cab Plus Dual Sport

Location

Kenny U-Pull

3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6

844-536-6987

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,612KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4F4YR46U77PM02164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,612 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Seating

Split Bench Seats

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Pulse Wiper
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Lévis

3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2007 Mazda Truck