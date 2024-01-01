$2,200+ tax & licensing
2007 Suzuki SX4
Crossover
Location
Kenny U-Pull
3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6
844-536-6987
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 236,047 KM
Vehicle Description
Suzuki SX4 2007
236047 kilometres
AWD
Manuel 5 vitesses
Moteur ok
Direction ok
AC non fonctionnel
Freins a main non fonctionnel
Un peu de peinture canette
-----------------------------------------------------------
Suzuki SX4 2007
236047 kilometres
AWD
Manual 5-speed
Engine ok
Steering ok
AC not functional
Handbrakes not working
Some can paint
844-536-6987