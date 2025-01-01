Menu
<p>Mazda 5 2008</p><p>215047 kilometres</p><p>Automatique</p><p>Transmission ok</p><p>Moteur ok</p><p>Direction ok</p><p>Frame rouillé, mais pas brisé</p><p>Rouille quarter gauche et droit</p><p>Bons pneus hiver</p><p>Sur mag</p><p>Aucun check engine</p><p>Roule vraiment bien</p><p>----------------------------------------------------</p><p>Mazda 5 2008</p><p>215047 kilometres</p><p>Automatic</p><p>Transmission ok</p><p>Engine ok</p><p>Steering ok</p><p>Frame rusty, but not broken</p><p>Left and right quarter rust</p><p>Good winter tires</p><p>On mag</p><p>No engine check</p><p>Runs very well</p>

2008 Mazda MAZDA5

215,047 KM

Details Description Features

2008 Mazda MAZDA5

Touring

12263578

2008 Mazda MAZDA5

Touring

Location

Kenny U-Pull

3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6

844-536-6987

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
215,047KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1CR293780315207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,047 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Power Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Changer

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6

