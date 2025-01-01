$3,000+ tax & licensing
2008 Mazda MAZDA5
Touring
2008 Mazda MAZDA5
Touring
Location
Kenny U-Pull
3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6
844-536-6987
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,047 KM
Vehicle Description
Mazda 5 2008
215047 kilometres
Automatique
Transmission ok
Moteur ok
Direction ok
Frame rouillé, mais pas brisé
Rouille quarter gauche et droit
Bons pneus hiver
Sur mag
Aucun check engine
Roule vraiment bien
----------------------------------------------------
Mazda 5 2008
215047 kilometres
Automatic
Transmission ok
Engine ok
Steering ok
Frame rusty, but not broken
Left and right quarter rust
Good winter tires
On mag
No engine check
Runs very well
Vehicle Features
