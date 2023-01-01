Menu
2009 Hyundai Accent

173,156 KM

Details Description Features

$2,750

+ tax & licensing
Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

GLS

GLS

Location

Kenny U-Pull

3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6

844-536-6987

173,156KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10353537
  • Stock #: 29752-09
  • VIN: KMHCN45C19U387717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,156 KM

Vehicle Description

Hyundai Accent 2009 Charbon

Automatique avec air climatisé

Bas kilométrage 173156 km ( 4 cylindre 1.6 litres)

Freins a faire

Bearing avant gauche a remplacé

Rouille top pare-brise avant

Manque moulure porte arriere droite

Roue acier avec pneus hiver encore bon un hiver

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hyundai Accent 2009 Charbon

Automatic with air conditioning

Low mileage 173156 km ( 4 cylinder 1.6 liters)

Brakes need to be replace

Front left bearing to be replaced

Rust on top of front windshield

Missing right rear door moulding

Steel wheel with winter tires still good for one winter

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Lévis to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

