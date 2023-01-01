$2,750+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Accent
GLS
Location
Kenny U-Pull
3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6
$2,750
- Listing ID: 10353537
- Stock #: 29752-09
- VIN: KMHCN45C19U387717
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,156 KM
Vehicle Description
Hyundai Accent 2009 Charbon
Automatique avec air climatisé
Bas kilométrage 173156 km ( 4 cylindre 1.6 litres)
Freins a faire
Bearing avant gauche a remplacé
Rouille top pare-brise avant
Manque moulure porte arriere droite
Roue acier avec pneus hiver encore bon un hiver
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Hyundai Accent 2009 Charbon
Automatic with air conditioning
Low mileage 173156 km ( 4 cylinder 1.6 liters)
Brakes need to be replace
Front left bearing to be replaced
Rust on top of front windshield
Missing right rear door moulding
Steel wheel with winter tires still good for one winterAS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Lévis to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
