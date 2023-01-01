Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Impala

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Impala

2010 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

Kenny U-Pull

3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6

844-536-6987

  1. 10353531
  2. 10353531
  3. 10353531
  4. 10353531
  5. 10353531
  6. 10353531
  7. 10353531
  8. 10353531
  9. 10353531
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
165,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10353531
  • Stock #: 29835-10
  • VIN: 2G1WB5EK4A1223426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Chevrolet Impala 2010 

165000 km

V6 3.5 litres (moteur ok )

Transmission va bien

Automatique avec air climatisé

Roues mags avec tires d'hiver

Un peu de rouille bas de portes

Attache remorque

Bearing avant gauche a remplacer

Petit perte exaust

Besoin de remplacer la batterie

Freins correct

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chevrolet Impala 2010

165000 km

3.5-litre V6 (engine ok )

Automatic with air conditioning

Mag wheels with winter tires

Some rust at bottom of doors

Trailer hitch

Front left bearing to be replaced

Small exaust loss

Need to replace battery

Brake ok

Transmission ok

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Lévis to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Cruise Control&nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

2004 Volkswagen Golf...
 118,329 KM
$3,100 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra S
 85,890 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic
2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T
 212,475 KM
$2,099 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Lévis

3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory