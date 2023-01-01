$2,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Impala
LT
Location
Kenny U-Pull
3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6
844-536-6987
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10353531
- Stock #: 29835-10
- VIN: 2G1WB5EK4A1223426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aqua Blue Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Chevrolet Impala 2010
165000 km
V6 3.5 litres (moteur ok )
Transmission va bien
Automatique avec air climatisé
Roues mags avec tires d'hiver
Un peu de rouille bas de portes
Attache remorque
Bearing avant gauche a remplacer
Petit perte exaust
Besoin de remplacer la batterie
Freins correct
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Chevrolet Impala 2010
165000 km
3.5-litre V6 (engine ok )
Automatic with air conditioning
Mag wheels with winter tires
Some rust at bottom of doors
Trailer hitch
Front left bearing to be replaced
Small exaust loss
Need to replace battery
Brake ok
Transmission okAS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Lévis to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
