$3,200+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4
I4
Location
Kenny U-Pull
3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6
844-536-6987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 237,354 KM
Vehicle Description
Toyota Rav4 2010
4 AWD
237354 km
Automatique
Moteur 4 cylindres roule A1
***Transmission a remplacer*** le vehicule ne bouge plus
Frame ok
Direction ok
Pneus été ok
AC
Pare-brise craqué
Aucun check engine
Petite bosse quarter arriere gauche
Batterie correct
Sieges a l'intérieur sale
2010 Toyota Rav4
4 AWD
237354 km
Automatic
4-cylinder engine runs A1
***Transmission to be replaced*** vehicle no longer moves
Frame ok
Steering ok
Summer tires ok
AC
Windshield cracked
No check engine
Small dent left rear quarter
Battery ok
Seats inside dirty
