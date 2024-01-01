Menu
<p>Toyota Rav4 2010</p><p>4 AWD</p><p>237354 km</p><p>Automatique</p><p>Moteur 4 cylindres roule A1</p><p>***Transmission a remplacer*** le vehicule ne bouge plus</p><p>Frame ok</p><p>Direction ok</p><p>Pneus été ok</p><p>AC</p><p>Pare-brise craqué</p><p>Aucun check engine</p><p>Petite bosse quarter arriere gauche</p><p>Batterie correct</p><p>Sieges a l'intérieur sale</p><p>----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</p><p>2010 Toyota Rav4</p><p>4 AWD</p><p>237354 km</p><p>Automatic</p><p>4-cylinder engine runs A1</p><p>***Transmission to be replaced*** vehicle no longer moves</p><p>Frame ok</p><p>Steering ok</p><p>Summer tires ok</p><p>AC</p><p>Windshield cracked</p><p>No check engine</p><p>Small dent left rear quarter</p><p>Battery ok</p><p>Seats inside dirty</p>

Details Description Features

VIN 2T3BF4DV5AW027423

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 237,354 KM

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

2010 Toyota RAV4