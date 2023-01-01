Menu
2011 Jeep Compass

135,576 KM

Details Description Features

Sport

Sport

Location

3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6

135,576KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10353525
  • Stock #: 29996-11
  • VIN: 1J4NF4FBXBD135576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29996-11
  • Mileage 135,576 KM

Vehicle Description

Jeep Compass 2011

Bas kilométrage 135576

Avec attache remorque

4 cylindre

 AWD

Automatique et air climatisé

Frame ok

Freins ok

Moteur ok

Monté sur pneus hiver avec roue mag

Besoin d'un bon nettoyage intérieur

Parfait comme voiture d'hiver

Petit trous et rouille aile arriere gauche

Rouille aile arriere droite

Phare a brume

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2011 Jeep Compass

Low mileage 135576

With trailer hitch

4-cylinder

 AWD

Automatic and air conditioning

Frame ok

Brakes ok

Engine ok

Mounted on winter tires with mag wheel

Needs good interior cleaning

Perfect as a winter car

Small holes and rust on left rear fender

Rust on right rear fender

Fog light

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Lévis to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Windows  • Power Locks  • Air Conditioning  • Spoiler  • Alloy Wheels  • Trailer Hitch &nbs...

