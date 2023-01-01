$2,750+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-536-6987
2011 Jeep Compass
Sport
Location
Kenny U-Pull
3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6
844-536-6987
$2,750
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10353525
- Stock #: 29996-11
- VIN: 1J4NF4FBXBD135576
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 29996-11
- Mileage 135,576 KM
Vehicle Description
Jeep Compass 2011
Bas kilométrage 135576
Avec attache remorque
4 cylindre
AWD
Automatique et air climatisé
Frame ok
Freins ok
Moteur ok
Monté sur pneus hiver avec roue mag
Besoin d'un bon nettoyage intérieur
Parfait comme voiture d'hiver
Petit trous et rouille aile arriere gauche
Rouille aile arriere droite
Phare a brume
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2011 Jeep Compass
Low mileage 135576
With trailer hitch
4-cylinder
AWD
Automatic and air conditioning
Frame ok
Brakes ok
Engine ok
Mounted on winter tires with mag wheel
Needs good interior cleaning
Perfect as a winter car
Small holes and rust on left rear fender
Rust on right rear fender
Fog light
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
