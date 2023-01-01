2011 Jeep Compass

$2,750 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 5 , 5 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10353525

10353525 Stock #: 29996-11

29996-11 VIN: 1J4NF4FBXBD135576

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour UNKNOWN

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # 29996-11

Mileage 135,576 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Tinted Windows • Power Windows • Power Locks • Air Conditioning • Spoiler • Alloy Wheels • Trailer Hitch &nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.