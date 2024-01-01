Menu
<p>Hyundai Veloster 2012&nbsp;</p><p>Automatique</p><p>Air climatisé fonctionnel</p><p>239520 kilometres</p><p>Moteur 4 cylindre 1.6 litres(tourne tres bien)</p><p>Dual clutch,&nbsp;</p><p>Traction avant</p><p>Pare-brise craqué</p><p>Véhicule tres propre</p><p>Disque arriere a changer</p><p>Un bearing a changer</p><p>Rouille aile arriere gauche</p><p>-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</p><p>Hyundai Veloster 2012&nbsp;</p><p>Automatic</p><p>Functional air conditioning</p><p>239520 kilometres</p><p>1.6-litre 4-cylinder engine (runs very well)</p><p>Dual clutch,&nbsp;</p><p>Front-wheel drive</p><p>Cracked windshield</p><p>Very clean vehicle</p><p>Rear disc to be changed</p><p>One bearing to change</p><p>Rust on left rear wing</p>

239,520 KM

$4,000

Kenny U-Pull

3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6

844-536-6987

239,520KM
VIN KMHTC6AD6CU047888

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 239,520 KM

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

2012 Hyundai Veloster