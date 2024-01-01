$4,000+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Veloster
Location
Kenny U-Pull
3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6
844-536-6987
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 239,520 KM
Vehicle Description
Hyundai Veloster 2012
Automatique
Air climatisé fonctionnel
239520 kilometres
Moteur 4 cylindre 1.6 litres(tourne tres bien)
Dual clutch,
Traction avant
Pare-brise craqué
Véhicule tres propre
Disque arriere a changer
Un bearing a changer
Rouille aile arriere gauche
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Hyundai Veloster 2012
Automatic
Functional air conditioning
239520 kilometres
1.6-litre 4-cylinder engine (runs very well)
Dual clutch,
Front-wheel drive
Cracked windshield
Very clean vehicle
Rear disc to be changed
One bearing to change
Rust on left rear wing
Vehicle Features
844-536-6987