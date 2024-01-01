2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
<p>Dodge Caravn 2013 Noir</p><p>Air climatisé fonctionnel</p><p>Automatique</p><p>Moteur ok (petite perte huile panne) V6 3.6 litres</p><p>Transmission ok</p><p>Freins ok</p><p>Frame en bonne condition</p><p>Aucun check engine</p><p>Véhicule en bonne conditon (carroserie)</p><p>Sur pneu hivers</p><p>Tres peu de rouille (aile arriere gauche)</p><p>Intérieur véhicile tres prorpre</p><p>Pare-brise pas craqué</p><p>---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</p><p>Dodge Caravn 2013 Black</p><p>Functional air conditioning</p><p>Automatic</p><p>Engine ok (small oil loss) V6 3.6 liters</p><p>Transmission ok</p><p>Brakes ok</p><p>Frame in good condition</p><p>No engine check</p><p>Vehicle in good condition (bodywork)</p><p>On winter tires</p><p>Very little rust (left rear wing)</p><p>Very clean interior</p><p>Windshield not cracked</p>

214,300 KM

Kenny U-Pull

3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6

844-536-6987

214,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0DR665975

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,300 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

