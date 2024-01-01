$4,250+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6
844-536-6987
$4,250
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 214,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Dodge Caravn 2013 Noir
Air climatisé fonctionnel
Automatique
Moteur ok (petite perte huile panne) V6 3.6 litres
Transmission ok
Freins ok
Frame en bonne condition
Aucun check engine
Véhicule en bonne conditon (carroserie)
Sur pneu hivers
Tres peu de rouille (aile arriere gauche)
Intérieur véhicile tres prorpre
Pare-brise pas craqué
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dodge Caravn 2013 Black
Functional air conditioning
Automatic
Engine ok (small oil loss) V6 3.6 liters
Transmission ok
Brakes ok
Frame in good condition
No engine check
Vehicle in good condition (bodywork)
On winter tires
Very little rust (left rear wing)
Very clean interior
Windshield not cracked
