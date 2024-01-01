$3,000+ tax & licensing
2016 Infiniti Q50
Location
Kenny U-Pull
3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6
844-536-6987
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Malbec Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 207,702 KM
Vehicle Description
Infiniti Q50 2016
***Moteur a remplacer, ne demarre pas***
***Client précédent a commencer a ouvrir le moteur, plusieurs pieces enlevés, mais encore dans le véhicule***
3.0 litre turbo
AWD
207702 kilometres
Automatique
Frame ok
Brake ok
Direction ok
Transmission ok
Pneus hiver devront etre remplacés
Hayon coffre repeinturé
Porte arrire droite un peu accroché
Batterie a remplacer
1x bras de wipêr cassé
Sinon le véhicule es dans un belle état
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Infiniti Q50 2016
***Engine needs replacing, won't start***
***Previous customer started to open engine, many parts removed, but still in vehicle***
3.0 liter turbo
AWD
207702 kilometers
Automatic
Frame ok
Brake ok
Steering ok
Transmission ok
Winter tires must be replaced
Tailgate repainted
Right rear door a bit hung up
Battery to be replaced
1x wiper arm broken
Otherwise, the vehicle is in very good condition
Translated with DeepL.com (free version)
