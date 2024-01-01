Menu
Infiniti Q50 2016

***Moteur a remplacer, ne demarre pas***

***Client précédent a commencer a ouvrir le moteur, plusieurs pieces enlevés, mais encore dans le véhicule***

3.0 litre turbo

AWD

207702 kilometres

Automatique

Frame ok

Brake ok

Direction ok

Transmission ok

Pneus hiver devront etre remplacés

Hayon coffre repeinturé

Porte arrire droite un peu accroché

Batterie a remplacer

1x bras de wipêr cassé

Sinon le véhicule es dans un belle état

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Infiniti Q50 2016

***Engine needs replacing, won't start***

***Previous customer started to open engine, many parts removed, but still in vehicle***

3.0 liter turbo

AWD

207702 kilometers

Automatic

Frame ok

Brake ok

Steering ok

Transmission ok

Winter tires must be replaced

Tailgate repainted

Right rear door a bit hung up

Battery to be replaced

1x wiper arm broken

Otherwise, the vehicle is in very good condition

2016 Infiniti Q50

207,702 KM

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
2016 Infiniti Q50

2016 Infiniti Q50

Kenny U-Pull

3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6

844-536-6987

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,702KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1EV7ARXGM346818

  • Exterior Colour Malbec Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,702 KM

Infiniti Q50 2016

***Moteur a remplacer, ne demarre pas***

***Client précédent a commencer a ouvrir le moteur, plusieurs pieces enlevés, mais encore dans le véhicule***

3.0 litre turbo

AWD

207702 kilometres

Automatique

Frame ok

Brake ok

Direction ok

Transmission ok

Pneus hiver devront etre remplacés

Hayon coffre repeinturé

Porte arrire droite un peu accroché

Batterie a remplacer

1x bras de wipêr cassé

Sinon le véhicule es dans un belle état

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Infiniti Q50 2016

***Engine needs replacing, won't start***

***Previous customer started to open engine, many parts removed, but still in vehicle***

3.0 liter turbo

AWD

207702 kilometers

Automatic

Frame ok

Brake ok

Steering ok

Transmission ok

Winter tires must be replaced

Tailgate repainted

Right rear door a bit hung up

Battery to be replaced

1x wiper arm broken

Otherwise, the vehicle is in very good condition


Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers

adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

